T-Mobile opens retail store in Liberty

T-Mobile welcomed its first customers on June 16 with the opening of a new retail store in Liberty, Texas.

The new store in Liberty is located at 2139 Highway 146 Bypass, Suite 700, and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration with the City of Liberty and the Dayton Chamber of Commerce was held on June 29.

With the opening of the new store, customers and wireless shoppers living in Liberty now have convenient access to a local T-Mobile store where they can choose wireless phone and 5G Home internet plans, as well as activate new smartphones, tablets, and accessories that best meet their wireless needs. The next closest T-Mobile store is about 30 miles south in Baytown.

The store is part of the company’s efforts to expand its retail footprint with the addition of new stores in small towns and rural communities across the country.

Last year, T-Mobile opened nearly a dozen new stores across Texas and now has more than 400 retail locations across the Lone Star state with plans to add more storefronts in 2023.

“T-Mobile retail stores offer customers the ease of connecting in-person with our Team of Experts for personalized solutions and the convenience of exploring hands-on with our products and services,” said Jon Freier, President of T-Mobile’s Consumer Group. “That’s why we continue to expand our retail footprint in both new and existing markets across the U.S. “

