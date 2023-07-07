Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 5, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 5, 2023:

  • Jacobs, Madison – Other Agency Hold/Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Day, Kathy Ann – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Harrell, Kiante Monat – Hold for Harris County (Burglary of Habitation)
  • Silva, Alvaro Ocampo – Driving While Intoxicated (third or More)
  • Garcia, Javier – Sexual Assault of a Child x3, Sexual Contact with a Child
  • McMillen, Jason D – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
  • Brooks, John Keith – Parole Violation
  • Walker, Ray Gerald – Possession of Marijuana
  • Long, Jason Wayne – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance 
  • Armstrong, Kristan Denise – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container
Armstrong, Kristan Denise
Brooks, John Keith
Day, Kathy Ann
Garcia, Javier
Harrell, Kiante Monat
Jacobs, Madison
Long, Jason Wayne
McMillen. Jason D
Silva, Alvaro Ocampo
Walker, Ray Gerald

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.