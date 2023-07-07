Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 5, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 5, 2023:
- Jacobs, Madison – Other Agency Hold/Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Day, Kathy Ann – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Harrell, Kiante Monat – Hold for Harris County (Burglary of Habitation)
- Silva, Alvaro Ocampo – Driving While Intoxicated (third or More)
- Garcia, Javier – Sexual Assault of a Child x3, Sexual Contact with a Child
- McMillen, Jason D – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
- Brooks, John Keith – Parole Violation
- Walker, Ray Gerald – Possession of Marijuana
- Long, Jason Wayne – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Armstrong, Kristan Denise – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container