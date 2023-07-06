Elizabeth “Beth Ann” Carroll, 44, of Daisetta, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, July 3, 2023, at her residence in Daisetta, Texas, with family present. Beth Ann was born on March 1, 1979, to Floyd Benny Carroll and Mary Elizabeth Sanders in Galveston, Texas.

Beth Ann is preceded in death by her stepfather, Gene Jennings.

Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Mary Elizabeth Jennings of Daisetta, Texas; father, Floyd Benny Carroll of Daisetta, Texas; brother, Benny Carroll and wife Christina of Daisetta, Texas; sisters, Mary Saenz and husband Mario of Pasadena, Texas, Cassandra Cade and husband Joshua of Hardin, Texas; nieces, Hannah Cade, Sarah Saenz, Jeanine Saenz, Angelina Saenz, Braylin Carroll; nephews, Abrahm Cade, Luke Cade, Adrian Saenz, Landyn Carroll; many loving relatives and a host of friends.

Cremation under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc.

Cremation under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc.

