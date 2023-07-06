Dennie Thurman Howell, Sr., 91, of Daisetta, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, July 3, 2023, at his residence in Daisetta, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Howell Sr. was born on November 22, 1931, to the late Dennie Howell and Ada Mayshaw in Colmesneil, Texas. Dennie Howell Sr. was a very special man, from being a smart retail businessperson, owning three clothing stores in several towns, to becoming a major real estate owner in Daisetta, Texas.

As a young man he met and married the love of his life of 72 years, Bobby Howell. From there, in 1952, he joined the US Navy and served during the Korean Conflict, where he belted ammo for military planes during four major battles. He made Daisetta, Texas his hometown, serving on city council for many years, and joining Central Baptist Church where he served as Deacon. Dennie Howell Sr. loved being involved with the community. His interest and concerns for people’s lives were very important to him, always helping those in need.

He also believed very much in what he called “The Learning Experience”, if someone he knew messed up, he’d always say, “Did you learn anything from it”. In his home family meals were very important. Everyone was sitting at the table. He’d always say grace and then we’d enjoy our food and talk about the day’s events. A lifetime of special memories. A Christian Man, with strong beliefs! That was Dennie Howell Sr.

Mr. Howell Sr.is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Ava Jean Adams and husband, Hugh Adams.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 72 years, Bobby Joe Howell of Daisetta, Texas; son, Dennie Thurman Howell Jr. of Daisetta, Texas; daughters, Rebecca Zinn and husband Stan of Conroe, Texas, Susan Montgomery and husband James of Dayton, Texas; brother-in-law, Jimmy Reeves and wife Joe of Silsbee, Texas, and their family; grandchildren, Josh Parson and wife Marcie of Daisetta, Texas, Codi McGowan of Liberty, Texas, Skye Zinn of Houston, Texas, Ty Howell of Daisetta, Texas, Tiffany Howell of Daisetta, Texas, John Howell of Daisetta, Texas, Jacob Howell and wife Branie of Fruitvale, Texas, Dennie Thurman Howell III of Fruitvale, Texas; great-grandchildren, Tegan Howell, Timber Howell, Kayli McGowan, James McGowan, Serenity Howell, Kyli Howell, Jacob Howell Jr.; many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, 11:00 am at Central Baptist Church 104 Red Bud, Daiseta, Texas 7533, with Pastor Leslie Gaines officiating. Interment to follow at Guedry cemetery in Batson, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will begin on Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 10:00 am until service time at Central Baptist Church in Daisetta, Texas.

Honoring Mr. Howell Sr. as pallbearers are Joshua Parson, Donald Robinett, Steven Fregia, Ty Howell, Gilbert “Scooter” Thain, Bubba Kaderli, and William Mansell. Honorary pallbearer is John Howell.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Dennie Thurman Howell Sr. please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

