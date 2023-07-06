Mattie Bell McKinney, a beloved matriarch, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2023, in Liberty, Texas, at the age of 101. She was born on December 16, 1921, in Dodridge, Arkansas, to Charles Earl Sartor and Willia Jemina Howell Sartor. Mattie lived a life of purpose, grace, and devotion, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.

Education played an important role in Mattie’s life, and she graduated from Ida High School in Ida, Louisiana, in 1939. She embarked on a successful career at USI Chemicals, where she dedicated 25 years of service. Her commitment and hard work were evident in all that she did.

Mattie’s faith was an integral part of her life, and she found solace and community at the First United Methodist Church in Liberty. Additionally, she was a valued member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Colmesneil, where she formed lifelong friendships and contributed to her community.

In her free time, Mattie found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She was well known for her green thumb and it was evident in her beautiful rose gardens and daylilies. She had a passion for cooking, delighting her family and friends with her delicious meals, especially Thanksgiving. Her grandchildren always knew there was a sweet treat in the freezer waiting on them. Taking care of her loved ones brought her great happiness, and her nurturing spirit shone through in every act of kindness and support.

Mattie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Marshall McKinney, whom she married on April 6, 1940, as well as her parents, Charlie and Willia Sartor. She also mourned the loss of her brothers Thomas Raymond Sartor, James Williard Sartor, and Ervin Alger Sartor, her sons Joseph Wayne McKinney and David Marshall McKinney, her daughter Carolyn Lawane Sigle, her sister Kathryn Wynn, and her great-granddaughter, Brittney McKinney Cockrell.

She leaves behind a cherished family, including her son James “Michael” McKinney and wife Cindy, daughter Lanelda Vansau, daughters-in-law Carolyn McKinney and Judy McKinney, along with 14 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 22 great-great-grandchildren. Mattie’s legacy of love, strength, and compassion lives on through each of them.

Mattie Bell McKinney touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed. Her unwavering faith, selflessness, and devotion to family will forever serve as an inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing her. As we bid farewell to this remarkable woman, we find solace in the knowledge that her spirit lives on in our hearts, reminding us to treasure the bonds we share and to live each day with gratitude and love.

There will be a visitation Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church in Liberty, Texas from 2:00-3:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 3:00 p.m. The graveside service will be Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:00 at Bethsaida Cemetery in Ida, Louisiana.

