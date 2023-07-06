Jerry Wayne Bailey, Sr., was born December 6, 1944, in Poynor, Texas, and passed away July 3, 2023, in Livingston, Texas, at the age of 78. Jerry loved to ride horses and working on automobiles.

He also liked to mow yards and pastures and has lived in Shepherd, Texas, for 27 years. Jerry was a family man, he loved his children and especially loved his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Bosarge and Nancy Pauline Ellis Bosarge; beloved wife, Betty Bailey; brother, Travis Bailey; sisters, Pat Tullos, Paula Hallmark, Ann Townley.

He is survived by his children, Tamera Starbuck and husband Luke, Kimberly Isbell, Jerry Wayne Bailey, Jr. and wife Michelle, Misty Slawson and husband Jason, William Bailey and wife Susan; grandchildren: Megan Cooksey, Cody Nolen, Taylor Patterson, Jerry Wayne Bailey III, Chase Patterson, Chassity Autrey, Brookelyn Bailey, Zachary Bailey, Macy Ash, Tyler Bailey, Myles Ash, Colby Potter, Mandi Garcia, Lindsey Sills, Shelby Potter, Peyton Bailey, Maddie Britton; great grandchildren: Riley Kinder, Kenzie Bebee, Colton Bebee, Ryan Bailey, Hayden Garcia, Paisley Gill, Taelynn Bailey, Kynlee Garcia, Owen Autrey, Gunner Maggio, Connor Ash, Mason Ash, Weldon Bailey, Blake Autrey, Matix Ash, J.W. Bailey, Grace Bailey, Hazel Garcia, River Millican, Walker Patterson, Collin Potter, Sterling Potter, Prissa Potter, Audrey Gregory, Braelynn Sills, Kyler Cooksey, Millie Bailey; brother, James Ottinger; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 6-8pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Friday, July 7, 2023 in the Pace-Stancil Chapel with Chaplain Thomas Ramey officiating. Burial will follow in the Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens. Pallbearers for the service will be, Jerry Wayne Bailey, Jr., Tyler Bailey, BJ Bailey, Myles Ash, Chase Patterson, Sam Maggio, Colby Potter, Luke Starbuck, Jason Slawson, Michael Ash. Honorary pallbearer will be Cody Nolen.

