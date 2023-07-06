Micheal Dwayne Case, Jr., a devoted son, brother, father, and friend, passed away at the age of 49 on July 1, 2023. Born on October 29, 1973, in Beebe, Arkansas, he was the beloved son of Micheal Case Sr. and Diane Case.

Micheal spent his formative years in the vibrant town of Liberty, Texas, where he developed a strong work ethic and a passion for helping others. He completed his education at Liberty High School, graduating with honors and setting the stage for a life filled with hard work and determination.

With a natural talent for mechanics, Micheal embarked on a long and successful career as a small engine repair mechanic. His skill set expanded far beyond engines, earning him the reputation of being a true jack of all trades. He possessed an innate ability to fix nearly anything that crossed his path, earning him the trust and admiration of countless individuals who sought his expertise.

While his technical abilities were undeniable, Micheal will be remembered most for his love and devotion to his friends and family. Micheal’s spirit will forever live on in the cherished memories of those who were fortunate enough to share in his life’s journey. The impact he made on the lives he touched will serve as a lasting testament to his generous nature and unwavering love.

Micheal was preceded in death by his father, Micheal Case, Sr. He is survived by Marie Case of Dayton and Emma Snyder of Liberty; his beloved mother Diane Case of Liberty; and his devoted sister Phoebe Wood and her husband Bryan. He also leaves behind his cherished sons, Colton Case and his wife Jordan, Corey McCracken, wife Amanda and daughter, Erika; grandchildren, Christopher East, Laina Payne, Kooper McCracken, Leighton McCracken, Avery Case. He also will be missed by his childhood best friend John Berry and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

As we bid farewell to Micheal, let us celebrate the remarkable life he led and find solace in knowing that his spirit will forever reside within us. May his soul find eternal peace, and may we all strive to honor his memory by embracing the qualities that made him truly extraordinary.

