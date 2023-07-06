Funeral Mass for Gerardo “Jerry” Olivares Mancha, 18, of Dayton will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty, Texas with The Very Rev. Paul Kahan and Very Rev. Peter Phong Nguyen officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

Jerry passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023. He was born December 21, 2004, in Chihuahua, Mexico, to Guadalupe Mancha-Guigon, and Gerardo Olivares.

Jerry graduated from Dayton High School in May 2023, and was planning to attend Lone Star College to pursue a study of Automotive Engineering. While in high school he participated in the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps where he obtained the rank of Corporal, and Skills USA where he earned numerous first place awards for various projects at the state level.

In his spare time, he enjoyed rebuilding and customizing cars with his father. He had a kind heart and never met a stranger. He was quick to lend a helping hand, especially when it came to automotive repairs for his friends.

Jerry is survived by his loving family including his parents Guadalupe Mancha-Guigon and Gerardo Olivares Sr., his sisters Isis and Mia; grandparents Federico and Olivia Mancha, and Jeronimo and Ernestina Olivares; uncles Nicholas and Angel Mancha, uncles Hugo and Claudia Olivares; numerous cousins; and his girlfriend Aleah Castro.

Pallbearers will be Gerardo Olivares Sr., Angel Mancha, Federico Mancha, Gilberto Maldonado, Mia Olivares, and Bryan Alvarenga. Honorary pallbearers include the faculty and students at Dayton High School.

A Rosary is scheduled from at 5:00 PM, with Visitation scheduled from 5:30 – 10:00 PM on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Pace-Stancil Family Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland St., Dayton, Texas.

