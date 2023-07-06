Ribbon cutting set July 12 for new Pct. 2 JP office, court

The public is invited to attend the grand opening of the new Liberty County office for the Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 12.

The new office, which includes a courtroom, a multi-agency law enforcement office and a reception area, is located at 401 Main St. in downtown Daisetta.

According to Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Jimmy Belt, who began his term as JP in January 2023, this is the first time the Pct. 2 JP office has been on county-owned property. Previously, people required to attend Pct. 2 court had to travel to the Pct. 1 courtroom in Liberty.

Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Jimmy Belt

“Having a local court saves our people time and money,” said Belt. “It’s more convenient and the residents of Pct. 2 deserve to have a facility of their own on the east side of the county. I thank County Judge Jay Knight, Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski and the other commissioners on the court for approving this project for the residents of east Liberty County.”

The event on July 12 will start with brief comments from Judge Belt, Commissioner Karbowski and Judge Knight, followed by a ribbon cutting. Afterward, guests will be given a tour of the facility and then provided with refreshments.

