The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 4, 2023:
- Bell, Richard Raymond – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Public Intoxication
- Crownover, Charles Jeffrey – Driving With License Invalid with Previous Conviction, Property Theft
- Foley, James Anthony – Public Intoxication with 3 Prior Convictions
- James, Domenic Anthony – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Johnson, Ocie – Assault of a Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation
- Perez, Heladio – Public Intoxication
- Rice, Nicholas – Possession of Marijuana
- Sanchez, Santos Martin – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container
- Ward, Gary Don – Possession of Marijuana, Violation of Bond/Protective Order, Criminal Trespass, Violate Promise to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Drivers License, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia