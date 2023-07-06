The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 4, 2023:

Bell, Richard Raymond – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Public Intoxication

Crownover, Charles Jeffrey – Driving With License Invalid with Previous Conviction, Property Theft

Foley, James Anthony – Public Intoxication with 3 Prior Convictions

James, Domenic Anthony – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Johnson, Ocie – Assault of a Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation

Perez, Heladio – Public Intoxication

Rice, Nicholas – Possession of Marijuana

Sanchez, Santos Martin – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container

Ward, Gary Don – Possession of Marijuana, Violation of Bond/Protective Order, Criminal Trespass, Violate Promise to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Drivers License, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

