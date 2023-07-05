Liberty County celebrates the Fourth with a bang!

The Fourth of July has always been a time for Americans to come together, celebrate the birth of the nation, and honor the values that make Americans unique in the world. This year, on the 247th birthday of the United States, residents of Liberty County took their celebrations to a whole new level with five public fireworks shows and multiple events.

The festivities kicked off early on Saturday, July 1, in Cleveland with a fireworks show presented by the City of Cleveland, Cleveland EDC and the Cleveland Unity Committee with the cooperation of Cleveland ISD where the fireworks show took place.

The Cleveland fireworks show was preceded by a free concert featuring Tomfoolery, a Spring, Texas-based band featuring a singer known to many in the Cleveland area – Brian Garcia, a customer service manager for Entergy Texas and a board member for the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce.

Cleveland Mayor Danny Lee and a few other council members attended the show with Lee offering a welcome address. Afterward, Lee said he was pleased to see so many people there to enjoy the event.

“It was a good feeling to see the spirit of the Fourth of July and the spirit of Cleveland on display. Everyone came out and just enjoyed the day. The whole event had a very good vibe. It was great seeing so many people from different backgrounds. The band was great and the fireworks were great,” Lee said.

On July 3, the City of Liberty hosted its annual fireworks display, which was attended by hundreds of area residents. Many gathered in the parking lot in front of Tractor Supply a couple of hours before the show to partake in fundraiser cook-offs and meals.

On Independence Day, there were three fireworks shows taking place at the same time in Daisetta, Dayton and Colony Ridge (south of Plum Grove). All five shows in Liberty County were well-attended.

Hundreds of people turned out to participate in the first annual Fourth of July celebration in Dayton that boasted a slate of events, including a bike ride, ax throwing, dunking booth, food court and other attractions. The event was capped off by a spectacular fireworks show provided by Gulf Coast Pyrotechnics.

“I am so thankful for the fantastic community support we received for our first annual 4th of July Dayton Hometown Celebration. As our community grows, we, the city, want to make sure we provide our community, opportunities for safe, fun and family oriented events that can be enjoyed by everyone. Thank you again for the outstanding support we received. I love this town and we will be back next year,” said Dayton Mayor Martin Mudd.

If you missed the shows in Liberty, Cleveland and Dayton, here are links to where Bluebonnet News livestreamed during the events:

Liberty: https://fb.watch/lBuyNy0fzE/

Cleveland: https://fb.watch/lBuAsV9YKp/

Dayton: https://fb.watch/lBux1wUlL_/

Please take a moment to enjoy the photos below from events in Cleveland, Daisetta, Dayton and Liberty. The photos from Cleveland, Dayton and Liberty were taken by Bluebonnet News staff, and the photos of the event in Daisetta were taken by Tank Parrish.

Cleveland ISD Superintendent Stephen McCanless is pictured with Uncle Sam. Cleveland Mayor Danny Lee Dayton Police Chief Derek Woods and Erin, Dayton Councilman John Headrick and wife Nan, and Dayton Mayor Martin Mudd (left to right) Members of Cleveland VFW Post 1839 presented the flags at the Fourth of July event in Cleveland. Pct. 4 Constable Robby Thornton rides in style with his family at the Fourth of July event in Dayton.

Cleveland City of Cleveland Chaplain Lance Blackwell A man holds up a US flag at the Cleveland event. Cleveland EDC Director Robert Reynolds Raygan Mouton was a featured performer at the Dayton event. Dayton Enhancement Committee members Alan Conner, Mary Ellen Conner, Tammy Alexander and Susan Simmons hand out watermelon slices. Ax throwing at the Dayton event Bubbles! Kids rushed into a mound of bubbles at the Dayton event. A petting zoo kept kids entertained at the Dayton event. A ring toss at the Dayton event Dayton Fire Chief Chad Glatfelter was a good sport in the dunking booth. Dayton Dayton Dayton Dayton Dayton Dayton Dayton Dayton Dayton Dayton Left to right Cleveland Police Officer Bryan Scott, Police Capt. Scott Felts, Pct. 3 Commissioner David Whitmire and Cleveland Police Officer Jake Kelly. Brian Garcia Cleveland Mayor Danny Lee Cleveland City Councilman Fred Terrell and wife Mary Josh and Victoria Good, Vannee Rushing, and the Goods’ children, Miles and Max. Fireworks in Daisetta Fireworks in Daisetta Fireworks light up the sky at Liberty’s city park. Fireworks in Daisetta

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

