The following people were indicted by a Liberty County Grand Jury during the month of May 2023:
- Bacilet, Carlos – Injury of a Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intent of Bodily Injury
- Sheffield, Karsen Eileen – Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair
- Townsend, Joseph Tyler – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Harrell, Erin Kay – Assault of Family/Household Member Impeding Breathe/Circulation
- Ortiz, Christina Allena Rachelle – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Garcia Rodriguezm Victor – Indecency with a Child
- Morrow, Michael James, Jr. – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Earls, Heather Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Property Theft
- Yaxcal, Nelson Poou – Tamper with Government Documents
- Perdomo-Castro, Jefry Daniel – Evading Arrest Detention with a Vehicle
- Taplin, Lonnie Bell – Assault of a Public Servant
- Logan, Gavyn Blaze – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Barton, Dawson James – Property Theft
- Mealer, Jason Edward – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Esquival, Gregorio Alberto – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- Lambert, Natalie Kay – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Brown, Jonah Andre – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle
- Cantu, Mayson Tyler – Assault of a Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation
- Penton, Forest – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Kindle, Brianna Leah – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Oreoge, Omotolani Olaonipekun – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Harrison, Tyler Michael – Assault of a Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation
- Acosta, Sydney Lynn – Burglary of a Building, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Burglary of a Habitation, Fraudulent Use/Possession Identifying Information
- Barton, Dillan Michael – Property Theft
- Conner, Kayla – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- Ponder, Jaymes Thomas – Unlicensed Possession by a Felon
- Galaviz, Ismael Ramirez – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- Jones, Tylor Lee – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information
- Powell, Kameron Allan – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information
- Alford, Robert Daniel – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
- Chambers, Daisi Danille – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Cates, Jake Kelly – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Dixon, Jessica Evonne – Property Theft
- Silcox, Gregory Allan – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Richardson, Rhonda Eulene – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Johnson, Elmo Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Vargas, Rufina R – Evading Arrest Detention with a Vehicle
- Rios, Alexander – Evading Arrest Detention with a Vehicle
- Wilczewski, Aaron McKinley – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Sarver, Lance Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Jeanes, Yulles Dwight Jr – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Prevost, Aline Talaya – Evading Arrest Detention with a Vehicle, Injury of a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person with Intention to Inflict Serious Bodily Injury
- Washington, Ariel Lashae – Property Theft
- Goodman, Sydney Michelle – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Harger, Joseph Doyce – Property Theft
- Silva, Pedro Jr – Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or More)
- Slater, Raudrick Darnell – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle
- Sweeten, Ericka Brandon – Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or More)
- Ponce, Alfredo Moreno – Driving While Intoxicated with Child Under 15
- Guillory, Steven Paul, Jr. – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
- Williams, Brendon Keith – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Evading Arrest Detention with a Vehicle
- Stevenson, Semaj Ykeme – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- O’Neal, Kerry Ashley, Jr – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- Lovos, Oscar Alfredo – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
- Valdez, Magdaleno – Continuous Sex Abuse of a Child Under 14
- Moody, Chase Lamar – Injury of a Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury
- Perez, Daniel Salvador – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault of a Public Servant
- Fischer, Crystal Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Semien, Lakashia Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Castillo, Pete – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Roberts, Brian Michael – Property Theft
- Citizen, Corbin Nathaniel – Harassment of a Public Servant, Evading Arrest Detention with Previous Conviction
- Hernandez-Serrano, Brian Miguel – Assault of a Public Servant, Escape While Arrested/Confined
- Bush, Klint Daniel – Abuse of Official Capacity, Property Theft
- Daniel, Ryan Douglas – Abuse of Official Capacity, Housing Authority Interested Employees
- Vollert, Ian Bruce – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- Gulley, Kristy Sue – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance
