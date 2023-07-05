The following people were indicted by a Liberty County Grand Jury during the month of May 2023:

Bacilet, Carlos – Injury of a Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intent of Bodily Injury

Sheffield, Karsen Eileen – Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair

Townsend, Joseph Tyler – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Harrell, Erin Kay – Assault of Family/Household Member Impeding Breathe/Circulation

Ortiz, Christina Allena Rachelle – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Garcia Rodriguezm Victor – Indecency with a Child

Morrow, Michael James, Jr. – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Earls, Heather Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Property Theft

Yaxcal, Nelson Poou – Tamper with Government Documents

Perdomo-Castro, Jefry Daniel – Evading Arrest Detention with a Vehicle

Taplin, Lonnie Bell – Assault of a Public Servant

Logan, Gavyn Blaze – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Barton, Dawson James – Property Theft

Mealer, Jason Edward – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Esquival, Gregorio Alberto – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Lambert, Natalie Kay – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Brown, Jonah Andre – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle

Cantu, Mayson Tyler – Assault of a Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation

Penton, Forest – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Kindle, Brianna Leah – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Oreoge, Omotolani Olaonipekun – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Harrison, Tyler Michael – Assault of a Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation

Acosta, Sydney Lynn – Burglary of a Building, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Burglary of a Habitation, Fraudulent Use/Possession Identifying Information

Barton, Dillan Michael – Property Theft

Conner, Kayla – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Ponder, Jaymes Thomas – Unlicensed Possession by a Felon

Galaviz, Ismael Ramirez – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Jones, Tylor Lee – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

Powell, Kameron Allan – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

Alford, Robert Daniel – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Chambers, Daisi Danille – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Cates, Jake Kelly – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Dixon, Jessica Evonne – Property Theft

Silcox, Gregory Allan – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Richardson, Rhonda Eulene – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Johnson, Elmo Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Vargas, Rufina R – Evading Arrest Detention with a Vehicle

Rios, Alexander – Evading Arrest Detention with a Vehicle

Wilczewski, Aaron McKinley – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Sarver, Lance Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Jeanes, Yulles Dwight Jr – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Prevost, Aline Talaya – Evading Arrest Detention with a Vehicle, Injury of a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person with Intention to Inflict Serious Bodily Injury

Washington, Ariel Lashae – Property Theft

Goodman, Sydney Michelle – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Harger, Joseph Doyce – Property Theft

Silva, Pedro Jr – Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or More)

Slater, Raudrick Darnell – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle

Sweeten, Ericka Brandon – Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or More)

Ponce, Alfredo Moreno – Driving While Intoxicated with Child Under 15

Guillory, Steven Paul, Jr. – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Williams, Brendon Keith – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Evading Arrest Detention with a Vehicle

Stevenson, Semaj Ykeme – Possession of a Controlled Substance

O’Neal, Kerry Ashley, Jr – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Lovos, Oscar Alfredo – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

Valdez, Magdaleno – Continuous Sex Abuse of a Child Under 14

Moody, Chase Lamar – Injury of a Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury

Perez, Daniel Salvador – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault of a Public Servant

Fischer, Crystal Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Semien, Lakashia Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Castillo, Pete – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Roberts, Brian Michael – Property Theft

Citizen, Corbin Nathaniel – Harassment of a Public Servant, Evading Arrest Detention with Previous Conviction

Hernandez-Serrano, Brian Miguel – Assault of a Public Servant, Escape While Arrested/Confined

Bush, Klint Daniel – Abuse of Official Capacity, Property Theft

Daniel, Ryan Douglas – Abuse of Official Capacity, Housing Authority Interested Employees

Vollert, Ian Bruce – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Gulley, Kristy Sue – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance

