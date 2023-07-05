Janie Doris Maiden

On July 8, 2023, we celebrate the birthday and life of a great woman, Janie Doris Mildred Canton Washington Maiden, affectionately known as “Peggy or Peg.” She was born on July 8, 1932, in Geneva, Texas, to the late Qutic and Leachie Dennis Canton. Janie was an only child and the last surviving grandchild of Richard and Lula Earls Canton.

As a fifth-generation educator in her family, Janie served Dayton ISD for nine years. After relocating to Lufkin, Janie joined Diboll ISD as a Vocational Adjustment Coordinator (“VAC”) Specialist and served in that capacity until her retirement. After retirement, she continued to volunteer at the school with students who needed reading and testing skills improvement.

Janie was a founding member of the Gasby New Zion Cemetery Committee and the Geneva – New Zion Community Center. As long as her health permitted, she attended all meetings and was always the first to make donations to whatever was needed.

Janie beautiful, honorable, faith-filled life will forever be cherished by her children, family and friends. She is survived by children, Cheryl Washington Lane (Cleveland) of LaMarque, Dr. Jerome Washington (Dorathy) of San Antonio, Jordan Washington III (Reena) of Geneva, and Ruth Washington Hunter (Michael) of LaMarque; nine grandchildren: Dr. Cleveland Lane Jr. (Perla) of Houston, Cavell Lane (Gina) of Little Elm; Quincy Washington (Meiosha) of Humble; Christopher Lane (Sharonda) of LaMarque, Gemayal Turnquest (Sedera) of Humble, Nikki Washington (Selena) of Houston, CheNeal DeJean (Roland II) of Wylie, Jaye Washington of San Antonio, and Micaela Hunter of Atlanta; thirteen great grandchildren: Cobe Lane, Jayla Lane, Qadyn Washington, Jada Lane, Cleveland Lane III, Lincoln Lane, Roland DeJean III, Quade Washington, Cavell Lane Jr., Chelesa DeJean, Genesis Turnquest, Louis Lane, and Clover Lane; three great-great grandchildren: Carter, Caloni and Camari Lane; brother-in-law, Ray Maiden; stepdaughter, Mary Maiden; Maiden grandchildren: Loretta Burdow, Nora Maiden, April Ransom, Corwin “Dude” Johnson, Anthony Maiden, Jr.; and a host of extended family, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

There will be a visitation at 9:00AM, followed by a service celebrating Janie’s life on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church, with Pastor William L. Randall Jr. officiating and Rev. Randy Williams Eugolist. Burial will follow with a viewing prior to interment at Gasby New Zion Cemetery in Geneva, Texas.

