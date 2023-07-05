Roxanne Jones Belesky, age 71 of Dayton, Texas, went to be with her angels on Friday, June 23, 2023.

She is preceded in death by parents Rocky and Doris Roundtree, sister Paula Diane Owen and brother Tommy Roundtree; all formerly of Dayton, Texas.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Kim Belesky; daughters, Rhonda (Steve) Grier and Tammy (Val) Grey; sons, Jerome Hendrick, D.J. (Jeannine) Jones; stepdaughter, Darcie Belesky; stepsons, James and KC Belesky; grandchildren, Robert (Katrina) Quiroz, Dustin (Dianne) Jones, Kyra Jones, Karl Grier, Taylor Belesky, Hunter Belesky, Preston Byrd, Hailee Belesky and Camdyn Belesky; great grandchildren, Oakleigh, Jameson, Mason and Bryan; many extended family and loving friends.

There will be a celebration of life service July 22, 2:00 – 8:00 PM, at the Kenefick Civic Center, located at 228 FM 2797, Dayton, Texas, 77535.

