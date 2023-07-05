Lona Mae Medley Odum of Liberty, Texas, passed away in Houston, Texas, on June 24, 2023.

Lona was born in Tishomingo County, Mississippi, on September 2, 1928 to Joseph Carroll Medley and Jessie Mae Pitts Medley.

She married Felix Odum on March 5, 1948, and moved to Liberty, Texas, where they raised 6 children. She was an avid seamstress sewing many twirling, drill team and cheerleader uniforms. Lona also worked making custom drapes and upholstered furniture.

She loved working puzzles with her grandchildren. She made the best chocolate chip cookies and any cake she made was excellent!

Lona was known to be fashionably dressed and her hair in place every time she left her house. She was also honored as the Liberty Citizen of the Year.

Lona was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Liberty, Texas. She loved to attend weekly church services and Bible Study with her Ladies Bible Class. Lona served on several church committees over the years although her favorite was decorating the church at Christmastime.

Lona moved to Houston in January, 2023 to Holly Hall Retirement Community where she attended church services regularly. She enjoyed visiting with new friends, singing hymns, and going to Bible Study under the direction of their chaplain and former minister at FUMC Liberty, Rev. Bill Newcomb.

Lona was a lifelong member of the Order of Eastern Star. She also served as Mother Advisor for Order of Rainbow for Girls in Liberty and was a Grand Cross of Color recipient.

Lona was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Medley and Jessie Didlake; husband Felix Odum; sisters Lila Price and Betty Medley; brothers Charles Medley, Chester Medley, and John Medley; and son-in-law Gilles Barbier.

Lona leaves behind 6 CHILDREN:

Janice Nolden and husband, Nelson (Highlands, Texas); Dale Odum and wife, Brigette (The Channon, Australia); David Odum and wife Sallie (Spring, Texas); Daniel Odum and wife Cindy (Centennial, Colorado); Deborah Barbier (Houston, Texas); and Delila (DeDe) Moorman and husband, Chris (Liberty, Texas).

SIBLINGS:

Shirley Gaines, Clayton Medley and wife Jessie, Linda Medley, Nancy Medley, Johnny Didlake and wife Suzanne.

9 GRANDCHILDREN:

Carrie Kylitis and husband Tony; Nicholas Nolden; Solange Graham and husband Mick; Clarisse Odum; Austin Odum; Callie Snider and husband Michael; Caroline Montez; Julia Barbier; and Catherine Moorman.

8 GREAT GRANDCHILDREN:

Indiana and Lumen Odum; Eleanor and Felix Graham; Lena and Loukia Kylitis; Evan and Emma Medley Snider; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Lona also leaves behind special friends Sally Taylor, BFF Ann Marks, Ada Fay Schmidt, Suzanne Snider and the Methodist Ladies Bible Class; Honorary children Dani Daniel Brister and Larry Hanes.



The family would like to thank Kelly Edwards, Valarie Richert, and LaNelda Vanseau for driving her to appointments when family was unable. Finally, the family gives a very special thank you to Donna Nugent for all the help she gave their mother over the years.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 11a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Liberty, Texas with visitation one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Felix and Lona Odum Memorial Scholarship fund at Liberty ISD Administration, 1600 Grand Avenue, Liberty, Texas, 77575, or a donation in her memory to your favorite charity.

