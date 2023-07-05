James Douglas Cox

James Douglas Cox, 83, of Coldspring, Texas, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023. He was born on Saturday, December 2, 1939, in Evergreen, Texas, to Ivie Eugene Cox and Susie  Mae McCants Cox, both of whom have preceded him in death.

James  was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald Cox; sister, Mildred Long, Carolyn Cox, and Falvey Everitt; grandson, Jaylen Sykes; brother in law, GIlbert Everitt; nephew, Gene Sewell; and sister in law, Freida Cox.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Judy Cox; two sons, Douglas Eugene Cox (Glenda) and  Joseph Donald Cox (Ross Walker); daughter, Jennifer Sue Cox (Michael Rodgers); brother, Dennis Cox; sister, Julia Rose Ellisor; two granddaughters, Abigail Stephens (Matthew) and Chrissy Cortes; seven grandsons, Derek Cox, Ryan Cox, Cameron Sykes(Kelcie), Tristan Cox, Chance Cox, Jarrod Walker, and Braeden Walker; three great-granddaughters, Adylyn Cortes, Brie Cortes, and Alexa Cox; six great-grandsons, Ashton Newsome, Gray Newsome, Mason Stephens, Madden Stephens, Kolson Bishop, and Jacorey (JC) Skyes; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Graveside Services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 10:00 am. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home. 

