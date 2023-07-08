Dr. Stanley L. Jones, DDS, a dedicated dentist, beloved family man, and active community member, passed away on July 6, 2023, at the age of 84. He leaves behind a legacy of compassion, professionalism, and a strong commitment to serving others. Dr. Jones was born on September 25, 1938, in San Antonio, Texas, to Ebert and Annie Jones. As a teenager, he relocated to Houston, Texas, where he attended Stephen F. Austin High School and encountered the love of his life, Gloria Melvill, during a memorable blind date arranged by mutual friends. It was on the tennis court that their connection deepened, with Gloria graciously allowing Stan to win their match. Their connection was instant, and they married in 1959.

Following his high school graduation, Dr. Jones pursued engineering studies at Texas A&M University. However, after his first year, he experienced a change of heart and discovered his true calling in dentistry. He transferred to the Pre-Dent Program at Lee College. Driven by his newfound passion, he enrolled in the Dental Program at the University of Texas Dental Branch at Houston, where he earned his dental degree in 1964.

Originally intending to establish a practice in Houston, Dr. Jones found himself in Cleveland, Texas, due to unforeseen construction delays. There, he joined the dental practice of Dr. Taff. When Dr. Taff retired, Dr. Jones took over the practice and gradually expanded it over the years. He eventually established a satellite location in Coldspring, Texas, to better serve the community.

In the late 1980s, Dr. Jones sold his Cleveland practice but continued working in his Coldspring location until his son, Scott, was accepted into Dental School. At that point, he decided to reopen the Cleveland practice, eagerly anticipating the opportunity to work alongside his son once he completed his studies. Dr. Jones and Scott practiced together for several years, providing quality dental care to their patients. Eventually, Dr. Jones decided it was time to retire, entrusting the practice to his son, Dr. Scott Jones, DDS.

Throughout his career, Dr. Jones actively engaged in professional organizations, including the American Dental Association, the Texas Dental Association, the Brazos Valley Dental Society, and the Greater Houston Dental Society. He valued continuous learning and sought to stay abreast of the latest advancements in dentistry.

Beyond dentistry, Dr. Jones was an entrepreneur at heart and involved himself in various community endeavors. Dr. Jones started a community fitness center, co-owned a saw mill, and Cleveland Pride. He coached little league, served as a Boy Scout Troop Leader, and was a dedicated member of Cleveland Methodist Church. He made a difference through his involvement in organizations such as the Lions Club, the Cleveland Senior Center Board, the Cleveland ISD school boardserving as board president, Cleveland City Council, and even held the position of Mayor of Cleveland.

Dr. Jones was a devoted family man who cherished his loving wife of 64 years, Gloria Jones. Their marriage was blessed with three sons: Mark and wife Teresa, Matt and wife Buna, and Scott and wife Michele. He was also a caring brother to Bill G. Jones and David L. Jones and wife Debbie. Dr. Jones took great joy in spending time with his grandchildren: Courtney Watz and husband Clayton, Montanna Jones, Brandon Jones, Marla Jones, Amber Jones, Alyssa Jones, Brittany Klabunde and husband Chris, Brooke Allen, and Dana Jones. His family circle extended to include his great-grandchildren: Ellie, Maycee, Owen, Noelle, and Eliza.

In memory of Dr. Jones, the family suggests contributions to The Caring Hearts Ministry (Cleveland Methodist Church) or the Cleveland Senior Center. These organizations were close to his heart and reflect his deep commitment to the well-being of others.

Friends and acquaintances are invited to pay their respects during the visitation at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The funeral service will be held the following day, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Pace Stancil Chapel. Dr. Jones will be remembered for his outstanding contributions as a dentist, his active involvement in the community, and, above all, his unwavering love and dedication to his family.

