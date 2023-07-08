Suzanne Gail Carley was born August 17, 1944, in Houston, Texas, to parents, Howard Gibbons and Naomi Mary Wages Gibbons. She passed away July 6, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 78. Suzanne worked at the Woodforest Bank in Cleveland, Texas, for 18 years where she would help the people in need.

Suzanne had a love for animals, especially her dog Honey. She enjoyed her trips to Las Vegas, playing Bingo and going to Game Rooms. Suzanne loved her family and will be greatly missed by them and by everyone that knew and loved her in the Cleveland community.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard And Naomi Mary Gibbons; beloved husband, Carol Carley; son, Forest Morgan McQueen; sister, Linda Gibbons. Suzanne is survived by her daughter, Kathy Tarver; son, John Burns and wife Debbie; brother, Don Gibbons; grandchildren, Brandi Griffin and J.W. Burns; great grandchildren, Skyler Griffin, Keilee Haggard, Paisley James Burns, Jacob Wesley Burns, Lauren Riley Burns; niece, Angelique Gibbons.

Funeral Service is scheduled for Thursday, July 13, 2023 in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel at 10am with Bro. Carl Williamson officiating. Burial will follow in the Brookside Cemetery in Houston, Texas. Pallbearers for the service will be, J.W Burns, John Burns, Devin Vanhove, Freddy Lee, Foster Harmon, Jason Collier.

