Suzanne Gail Carley

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Suzanne Gail Carley was born August 17, 1944, in Houston, Texas, to parents, Howard Gibbons and Naomi Mary Wages Gibbons. She passed away July 6, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 78. Suzanne worked at the Woodforest Bank in Cleveland, Texas, for 18 years where she would help the people in need.

Suzanne had a love for animals, especially her dog Honey. She enjoyed her trips to Las Vegas, playing Bingo and going to Game Rooms. Suzanne loved her family and will be greatly missed by them and by everyone that knew and loved her in the Cleveland community.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard And Naomi Mary Gibbons; beloved husband, Carol Carley; son, Forest Morgan McQueen; sister, Linda Gibbons. Suzanne is survived by her daughter, Kathy Tarver; son, John Burns and wife Debbie; brother, Don Gibbons; grandchildren, Brandi Griffin and J.W. Burns; great grandchildren, Skyler Griffin, Keilee Haggard, Paisley James Burns, Jacob Wesley Burns, Lauren Riley Burns; niece, Angelique Gibbons.

Funeral Service is scheduled for Thursday, July 13, 2023 in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel at 10am with Bro. Carl Williamson officiating. Burial will follow in the Brookside Cemetery in Houston, Texas. Pallbearers for the service will be, J.W Burns, John Burns, Devin Vanhove, Freddy Lee, Foster Harmon, Jason Collier.

Previous articleDr. Stanley L. Jones, DDS
Next articleNorris Melvin Eason, Sr.
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.