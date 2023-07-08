Norris Melvin Eason, Sr. was born May 21, 1927, in Votaw, Texas, to parents, Philip Eason and Amber Wallace Eason. He went to his Heavenly Home on July 5, 2023, in Silsbee, Texas, at the age of 96.

Melvin lived in Cleveland for over 70 years where he was very active in the community. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church where he was also a Sunday School Teacher. Melvin was the Sales Manager of the Ford Dealership in Cleveland and owned Melvin’s Auto Sales. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing and all the stories that went along with them. Melvin was a great family man, he loved being a husband to his wife and a father to his son and even a grandfather to his grandson. He will be greatly missed by his family and everyone in the Cleveland community that knew and loved him.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Amber Eason; beloved wife, Mary Helen Eason; grandson, Blake Eason; sisters, Phyllis Eason and Helen Sumrall; brothers, Milton Eason and Jake Eason. Melvin is survived by his son, Norris Melvin Eason, Jr. and wife Terrie; sisters, Mary Hinson and Diana Johnson; brother in law, Jerrell Jolley; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 6-8 pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the Calvary Baptist Church at 2pm with Bro. Carl Williamson officiating. Burial will be in the Sutton Cemetery in Honey Island.

