Billy Frank Culton, affectionately known as “Mr. Billy”, “Uncle Billy”, and “Papa”, age 92 of Ames, Texas, began his heavenly journey on June 28, 2023. Billy was born on January 19, 1931, to Raymond Culton and Ruby Tucker Culton. He attended Middle Branch School in Leon County, Texas. Billy went on to finish high school at Carter G. Woodson High School in Normangee, Texas in 1951. Billy entered Prairie View A&M College that same year, graduating three years later in August of 1954 with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, specifically Agronomy. Billy’s thirst for knowledge led him to enroll later that same year at the University of Nebraska in pursuit of a master’s degree. His sense of duty towards his country inspired him to join the U.S. Army on February 14, 1955, serving for three years. Billy was honorably discharged from the Army in February 1958 and returned home to Normangee, Texas at that time.

Billy’s professional life was heavily influenced by his academic background. Following his service in the military, he accepted a position as County Agricultural Extension in Liberty, Texas in June of 1958, serving in this position for over seven years. Billy then ventured into a new field working as a machinist for Armco Steel in Houston, Texas. Through these transitions, his faith remained steadfast, leading to his involvement in Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Ames, Texas where he was a member of the Knights of Peter Claver since March of 1962, and was elected to serve as Grand Knight of the Knights of Peter Claver Council No. 33 in April 1975.

In February 1968, Billy’s life was enriched further when he married his partner in life, Yvonne Marie Goudeau at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Ames, Texas. Billy was known in the area for his expertise in agriculture, including farming, organizing hay bales, and raising livestock. Some of his pastimes included listening to country music and watching westerns, especially Gunsmoke and Bonanza. He also rebuilt tractors, restored Volkswagen Beetles, and participated in 5K runs, usually placing in his age group. He was an avid sports enthusiast and followed all of Houston’s sports teams. Billy’s generosity was evident in his contributions to his church and other organizations, and he found peace and wisdom in his nightly Bible readings.

In 1971 Billy’s career took another turn when he joined Exxon (Esso Production Research at the time) as a research associate in the Production Operations Division. After numerous trips to Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, Billy retired in 1992 after twenty-one years of service. Retirement didn’t mean slowing down for Billy as he went on to open BFC Trucking, Inc. as an owner/operator in Houston, Texas. After fifteen years as a long-haul trucker, he retired again. He worked for Walmart in Liberty, Texas for the next five years, and finally retired to home and yard at the age of 83 in 2014.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby Tucker Culton and Raymond Culton; his brothers, Archie Culton and Ray Culton; and his sisters, Artensia Campbell, Inez Green, Shirley Bolton, and Erma “Jean” Thomas.

He is survived by his spouse of fifty-five years, Yvonne Goudeau Culton of Ames, Texas; his brothers, Tommy Culton of Normangee, Texas and Ernesto Culton (Maria) of Austin, Texas; his sister, Peggy Culton Burnett of Houston, Texas; his two sons, Eric Williams (Karea) of Houston, Texas and Scott Williams of Los Angeles, California; and his four daughters, Mia Culton (Gabriel Torres) of Houston, Texas, Lisa Culton of Arbon, Switzerland, Dina LaChapelle (Julian) of Ames, Texas, and Tara Culton of Korenica, Croatia. In addition are his nine grandchildren: Brandy Culton of Austin, Texas, Erin Torres of Houston, Texas, Sebastian Culton of San Antonio, Texas, Elijah LaChapelle of San Marcos, Texas, Nyah Williams and Leah Williams of Houston, Texas, Elias Culton Fischer of Arbon, Switzerland, Chloe LaChapelle and Josie LaChapelle of Ames, Texas, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. As we say goodbye to Billy, we salute a life filled with service, devotion, and love. His memory will continue to inspire those who had the privilege of knowing him, a man whose life was as vast and varied as the Texas landscape he called home. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.

