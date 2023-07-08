Johnnie Dutton, the youngest of eight children, was born on June 25, 1934, to Alma Grace Dugat and Dorris Daniel Dutton, in Cove, Texas. He left this earth to be with the Lord on July 3, 2023, in Baytown, with his loving family by his side. Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, and two sisters.

He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his wife of sixty-three years, Betty Lou Jones Dutton, who he married on January 15, 1960; their four children, daughter Genny Lou Donnelly and husband James, sons Barton Dutton and Carol Cook, Hank Dutton and wife Gayle, and Jason Dutton and wife Hollye. Johnnie was blessed with ten grandchildren Heath Dutton and wife Cassie, Brooke Dutton and Laura Walker, Baleigh Ullrich and husband Hunter, Meagan Hutchins and husband Craig, Ryland Dutton and wife Kierstin, Maley Kate Dutton, Hunter Donnelly and wife Lindsey, Hannah Goodall and husband Justin, Lundy Dutton and Lakes Dutton; his fourteen great-grandchildren Brock, Dawson Cash, Kopelyn, Kapri, Bowen, Stori, Banks, Crew, Haven, Kendall, Cooper, Paxton, Garrett, and Averi; his numerous cousins, nieces, nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Johnnie attended Barbers Hill Schools and obtained his GED while serving his country in the United States Army. After being honorably discharged, he began his career at Warren Petroleum, retiring after thirty years. He was a dedicated employee and had many hobbies. Johnnie enjoyed traveling and going on adventures with his wife and family. He spent a lot of time picking cotton in his younger years, going hunting, gardening, shrimping, trot-lining and carving birds for special gifts and auctions.

A faithful man of God, Johnnie lived a fruitful life serving the Lord, his family, and community. He was baptized on July 10, 1960, at Cove Church of Christ and had been an active member of Mont Belvieu Church of Christ for many years. Johnnie had a fond love for old country and gospel music and enjoyed sharing that love with his family and friends by playing his guitar and harmonica, every Sunday morning before church. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Bart Dutton, Hank Dutton, Jason Dutton, James Donnelly, Heath Dutton, Hunter Donnelly, Ryland Dutton and Lakes Dutton.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in the fellowship hall at Old River Baptist Church, in Old River-Winfree. A graveside service and committal will be held in Reeves Cemetery, on Reeves Cemetery Road, at 11:30am. A celebration of Johnnie’s life will immediately follow the graveside, in the fellowship hall at Old River Baptist church.

In Lieu of Flowers, the family requests donations be made to West Chambers County Pilot Club, Barbers Hill ISD Scholarship Committee, or a charity of your choice.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

