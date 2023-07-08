Tammy Lynne Samuelson, 46, of Shepherd, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was born on Friday, June 17, 1977, in Channelview, Texas, to Vernon “Butch” Phillips and Linda Whitten Phillips, Tammy is preceded in death by her child Baby Samuelson, grandparents Pete and Betty Whitten, grandparents Terry and Karen Evans, and uncle Jerry Phillips.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving parents, Vernon “Butch” Phillips and Linda Whitten Phillips; daughters, Madalynne Samuelson and Brylynne Samuelson; grandmother Cynthia Evans; four brothers, Thomas Dean, Michael Dean, Jarvis Green, and Daniel Whitten; five sisters, Samantha Keith, Melinda Scott, Cindy Ingle, Melissa Washington, and Crissy Serrata; six cousins Glenda Sue Sweat, Tiffany Whitten, Brett Whitten, Chad Whitten, Anthony Whitten, and Heath Whitten; uncle Anthony Dean; four aunts, Connie Dean, Myrtle Verwold, Kathy Berry, and Linda Lea Smith; close friends, Jeffery Baxley, Phillip Samuelson, and Tanja Dolinksi; uncle, Glenn Verwold; along with numerous nieces, nephews, loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Tammy will be held at Neal Funeral Home on July 9, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 11:00 am with Pastor Larry Allbritton officiating. Interment for Tammy will immediately follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

