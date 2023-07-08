Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 6, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 6, 2023:

  • Stanley, Trent Kendall – Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or More) 
  • Pereda, Elva Ester – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
  • Narvaez, Michael Angelo – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Reckless Driving and Hold for TDCJ
  • Lyle, Clifford Lawrence – Robbery
  • Aldridge, Derrick Lamont – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Wade, Jerry – Assault Causing Bodily Injury 
  • Acuna, Erick – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Compton, Tanner Jordan – Criminal Mischief

