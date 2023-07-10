Eric Steven Vining, known by all as Steve, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Born on November 1, 1954 to Warren Ellis Vining and Edith Juanita Clark. Steve was raised in Forts Lake Mississippi where he graduated from Moss Point High School. He attended a local college and worked until he moved to Texas with his family in 1982. He worked throughout his life driving trucks and operating machinery until taking a job with the Port of Houston where he retired in 2017.

Steve was a faithful Christian and a member of Day Spring Church in Liberty Texas. He enjoyed being outdoors and had a passion for hunting, fishing and camping with family. At home he enjoyed planting an annual garden and sharing the fruits of his labor with family and friends. He could be quite stubborn at times, and often hardheaded, but he was a hard worker and always available to help others when needed. He was steadfast and possessed a strong work ethic. No matter the task at hand, he wouldn’t ask someone else to do it if he wasn’t willing to work by their side, lend a hand, or do it himself.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Juanita & Warren Vining, Nephew, Scott Inmon and Brother-in-law, Kent Bragg.

He is survived by Annette Loosmore Vining loving wife of 25 years. Brother; Elton Vining and wife Bonnie. Sisters; Pat and husband Gerald Inmon, and Cheryl and husband Keith Hamilton. Sons; Christopher Robert Vining and wife Jennifer and John Daniel Vining and wife Sarah. Daughters; Aleshia Michelle Vining Dodson and husband Greg, Melisa Beth Vining Garcia and husband Joe and Rose Mary Gallaway. Grandchildren; Kyle, Charlsea and husband Robert, Chelsi and fiancé Adrian, Colton and fiancée Kassidy, Alex, Hunter Paige, Hannah and fiancé Robert, Jose, Colby, Eli, Morgan, Dalton, Bailey, Greyson, and Jackson. Great Grandchildren; Gavin, Henley, Easton, Benjamin, Lincoln, Daxton, Esteban, Catayala, Cannan, Zendaya, twins and another on the way. Sister-in-heart; Joyce Painter and numerous extended family members.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Colton Vining, Colby Vining, Jose Ramos, Eli Ramos, Greg Dodson, and Joe Garcia. Honorary pallbearers are Dalton Garcia, Greyson Garcia, and Alex Murillo.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10:00 am-11:00 am, followed by the Funeral Service from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Sterling Funeral Home at 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas. Following the funeral service, the family will receive visitors at the Dodson Family home at 477 County Road 644, Dayton, Texas from 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm. Steve will be brought home to his final resting place at the W.R. Clark Memorial Cemetery located on Philadelphia Rd E, Moss Point, Mississippi. Burial services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

