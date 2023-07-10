New Dayton Rotary Club president starts term

The Dayton Rotary Club welcomed a new Rotary president, Ann Marie Mitchell, at a recent luncheon. The new president thanked outgoing president Rachel Ansley for her year of leadership.

With the startup of a new presidency came the reports and plans for the upcoming year. Dr. Luke Chachere first thanked Rotarian Ted Smith for his information on the covered bus stops around town that the Dayton Rotary Club sponsored and built.

According to Rotarian Smith, a couple of the bus stops were in need of repair. Rotarian Dr. Chachere then took the next steps in the repair of the bus stops. Repairs were done on the bus stop at Winfree/Linney Street and another one at Colbert/ Young Street. Chachere credited Robert Walker and Lynn McLemore with helping him with those repairs. President Mitchell thanked all involved in the repair process.

Dr. Luke Chachere, Robert Walker and Lynn McLemore make the repairs to several bus stops.

The next report was offered by longtime Rotarian Brooks Hiller who updated the club’s membership, program schedule and asked all Rotarians to ‘save the date’ of Oct. 27 for the annual all-you-can-eat fish fry dinner prior to Dayton’s home football game.

Rotarian Kory Whitley then introduced the speaker for the day, Mr. C.D. Williams, State Farm Agent. Although Mr. Williams sells insurance, his purpose for the program was not to sell but to inform the importance of investing. He gave an entertaining and informative program over the different types of insurance policies, specifically life insurance with handouts, examples and many scenarios.

The interactive program was full of laughter yet gave all in attendance lots of food for thought. At the close of his presentation, there were questions for Mr. Williams. The Rotary Club finished their meeting with the 4-Way Test.

President Mitchell invites all who are interested in joining the Dayton Rotary Club to come and visit on Thursdays at the Dayton Community Center. The meetings start at noon.

Rotarian Kory Whitley introduces speaker C.D. Williams.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

