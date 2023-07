The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 7, 2023:

Alexander, Kayla Nicole – Assault

Fuson, Richard Ernest – Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Martinez, Derek – Possession of a Controlled Substance

McAdams, Angel Daniel Jami – Theft of Property

Munoz, Ramon, II – Driving While Intoxicated

Recinos, Victor Steven – Abandoning or Endangering a Child and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence (no mugshot)

