Home Daily Arrest Report Liberty County Jail arrest report July 8, 2023 Liberty County Jail arrest report July 8, 2023 By newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom - July 10, 2023 FacebookTwitter The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 8, 2023: Hernandez, Marleny – Theft of Property, Fraud, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Hold Hunt, Jacob Dillan – Assault Family/Household Member Hernandez, Marleny Hunt, Jacob Dillan Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Leave a Reply Cancel reply This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.