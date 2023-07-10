The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 8, 2023:

  • Hernandez, Marleny – Theft of Property, Fraud, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Hold
  • Hunt, Jacob Dillan – Assault Family/Household Member

Hernandez, Marleny
Hunt, Jacob Dillan

