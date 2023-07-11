Douglas Wayne Lee

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Douglas Wayne Lee, a loving brother, father, and grandfather, passed away on July 9, 2023, at the age of 65. He was born on July 10, 1957, in Houston, Texas, to J.B. and Frances Lee. Douglas had a deep appreciation for old country music, often finding solace and joy in the melodies of Hank Williams, Sr., Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, and George Jones.

Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Frances Lee, as well as his brothers Melvin Lee and Harold Lee, and his sister Brenda Sanford. 

Left to cherish his memory are his son John Lee and his daughters Tonya Wilson and Jessica Gaines. Douglas is also survived by his sister Gloria Sanford and his beloved grandchildren Justin Lee, Mitchell Gaines, Aden Aretino, Bryson Aretino, Evelyn Clark, J.B. Lee, Olivia Munson, and Summer Wilson.

Friends and family are invited to gather and pay their respects during the visitation for Douglas Wayne Lee on Sunday, July 16, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland. A graveside service will be held at Pool Cemetery in Richards, Texas on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 10:00 am, where Douglas will be laid to rest.

Douglas Wayne Lee will be deeply missed, but his love and legacy will live on in the hearts of his family and friends. 

