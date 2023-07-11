Pablo Guzman Perez, 87, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on July 4, 2023. He was born on March 17, 1936, in Villa Morelos, Michoacan, to parents Salvador Perez and Angela Guzman.



Pablo was preceded in death by his parents, Salvador Perez and Angela Guzman; his wife Roselia Perez; brother Ofracio Perez; sisters Maria Concepcion Perez, Flora Perez and Margarita Perez.



Pablo was a cheerful and outgoing person. He was a family man, dedicated father and very responsible and hardworking. Pablo enjoyed spending his days farming and taking care of his cows and horses. He will be remembered for his loving, caring and fun personality. Pablo will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



Pablo is survived by his children, Javier Perez (Evelia), Ricardo Perez (Dioselina), Maria Perez (Salvador Villegas), Gloria Perez, Fernando Perez (Celerina), Ezequiel Perez (Rafaela), Eugenio Perez (Sonia), David Perez (Yesenia ), Eladio Perez (Lupe), Marisol Perez (Juan Pedraza); his sister Virginia Perez; her 28 grandchildren; and her 30 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and funeral services will begin on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., and will be officiated by Pastor Paul Kahan at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty. Burial to follow at Liberty Catholic Cemetery.



Arrangements are under the direction of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis St. Liberty, Texas. Online condolences can be made at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com.

Pablo Guzman Perez, 87, de Liberty, Texas fallecio el 4 de Julio de 2023. Nació el 17, de marzo de 1936 en Villa Morelos, Michoacán a sus padres Salvador Perez y Angela Guzman.

Pablo le precedieron en la muerte sus padres, Salvador Perez y Angela Guzman; su esposa Roselia Perez; hermano Ofracio Perez; hermanas Maria Concepcion Perez, Flora Perez y Margarita Perez.

Pablo era una persona alegre y extrovertida. Era un hombre de familia, dedicado padre y muy responsable y trabajador. Pablo disfrutó pasar sus días cultivando y cuidando sus vacas y caballos. Será recordado por su personalidad amorosa, cariñosa y divertida. Pablo será profundamente extrañado por todos aquellos que lo conocieron y lo amaron.

A Pablo le sobreviven sus hijos, Javier Perez (Evelia), Ricardo Perez (Dioselina), Maria Perez (Salvador Villegas), Gloria Perez, Fernando Perez (Celerina), Ezequiel Perez (Rafaela) Eugenio Perez (Sonia), David Perez (Yesenia), Eladio Perez (Lupe), Marisol Perez (Juan Pedraza); su hermana Virginia Perez; sus 28 nietos; y sus 30 bisnietos.

El velorio se llevará a cabo el miércoles, 12 de julio de 2023, de 6:00 p.m. a 9:00 p.m. y los servicios funerarios comenzarán el jueves, 13 de julio de 2023 a las 11:00 a.m. y serán oficiados por el pastor Paul Kahan en la iglesia Immaculate Conception Catholic Church de Liberty. Entierro a seguir en Liberty Catholic Cemetery.

Los arreglos están bajo la dirección de Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis St. Liberty, Texas. Las condolencias en línea se pueden hacer en http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com

