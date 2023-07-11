Bobbie Jean Hebert, 83, of Kountze, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Harbor Hospice of Beaumont in Beaumont, Texas, surrounded by loving family. Mrs. Hebert was born on August 6, 1939, to the late Destell Hall and Ollie Burks in Newton County, Texas.



My Mom, Bobbie Hebert, was an amazing woman. She accomplished many good things in her lifetime. She was a good person at heart and a very hard worker. She grew up in the Honey Island/Kountze area. She attended school there until the Honey Island school merged with Kountze. She played basketball in High School and was still close friends with one of her teammates, Juanita Johnson. She seemed to make “Friends For Life” with some people. I loved to hear her tell stories about herself, Aunt Billie, and the boys when they were little. Like her and Uncle Wilburn going to the General Store with the wagon to get ice blocks for Granny’s ice box.

After she married, she lived in a few other places including the Mid County area and California. She often tells the story of a motorcycle accident that she had where she wrecked into a large clump of cactus and what a miserable experience that was! At some point she lived next door to Momma and Poppa Pixley. She became close friends with their daughter, Patsy. Another one of those “Friends for Life”. They still spoke on the phone often. As life had it, she settled back in Southeast Texas and lived in Vidor for many years. She loved to farm, can the produce and cook. While in Vidor, she and Herbie, farmed and sold the produce. They supplied Mr. Woods with a lot of produce at the old Wood’s Grocery store. Nora, another one of her “Friends For Life”, always came to help pick the many bushels of purple hull peas. Just for the record, Mom would not eat purple hull peas! She hated them. If there was any excess produce, it was always given away to someone in need. After moving to Kountze, they didn’t farm as much, but she continued with her cooking and canning.

Cooking was one of her favorite things to do. She was always coming up with some sort of delicious creation. She just loved to feed people! She also loved shopping with Aunt Billie. They were the Dollar Store/Walmart Queens. I would talk to her on the phone, and she would say that Aunt Billie was on her way to pick her up to go to the Dollar Store. I’d say, “Mom, didn’t yall just go yesterday?”. She’d say, “Yes, but they may have something new today. We gotta go check it out.” I am so very thankful that they were able to spend their later years together as sisters and best friends! She very much loved her family. She looked forward to occasional visits when the brothers would pop in for coffee. That always brighten her day. She loved Sissie, her niece, like another daughter. Sissie was Mom’s info person. If Mom needed to know something, she would say “Call Sissie, she knows everything!”. Sissie always had an answer for Mom, no matter what the question was.

After Aunt Billie passed and it was harder for Mom to get out, she began making what we call “Twirrly Birds”. I guarantee that most of you have seen them and probably own one. It kept her mind and her hands busy. She would make them, and I would deliver them to the nursing homes, usually about 60 at a time. They would use them as Bingo prizes sometimes. She was still trying to brighten someone’s day all the way to the end. My Mom raised me and my sister, mostly by herself. She made many many sacrifices in order to do that, but she always seemed to find a way. We always had what we needed and was always loved beyond measure. She had faults, as all of us do, but the good in her far far out weighed the bad. She was a wonderful Mother, person, neighbor, and friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all of us!



Mrs. Hebert is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herbert Bourg; daughter, Mona Jeanise Williams; brother, Wilburn Hall; and sister, Billie Freeman.



Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Lisa Davis and husband Mack Sr. of Kountze, Texas; brothers, Johnny Hall of Kountze, Texas, TJ Hall and wife Linda of Kountze, Texas, David Hall and wife Kim of Kountze, Texas; grandchildren, Keli Louviere and husband Stephen Jr. of Evadale, Texas, Mack Davis Jr. and wife Hallie of Kountze, Texas; great-grandchildren, Stephen Louviere III, Noah Louviere and wife Kyrstin, Slade Louviere, Brodie Louviere, Remi Louviere, and Laramie Davis; great great-grandchild, Reestyn Louviere; numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and a host of friends.



A Service of Remembrance will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 1:00 pm at Happy Valley Church 3435 Hwy 418 Kountze, Texas 77625 with Reverend Rodney Weyler and Reverend Carl Vickery officiating. Interment to follow at Holland cemetery in Kountze, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will begin Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 12:00 pm until service time at Happy Valley Church in Kountze, Texas.



Honoring Mrs. Hebert as pallbearers are Tommy Hall, Mack Wayne Davis Jr., Stephen Louviere III, Noah Louviere, Slade Louviere, and Brodie Louviere.

