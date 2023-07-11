Marvin Leonard Norris, 64, of Hull, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, July 10, 2023, at MD Anderson in Houston, Texas, surrounded by his loving wife. Marvin was born on February 8, 1959, to the late Joe Norris and Gertrude McCullum Norris in Liberty, Texas.

Marvin was a retired chemical operator for LyondellBasell. Marvin was a faithful servant to the Lord, and that was evident by his love and commitment to his family and being the best pawpaw to his grandchildren. He had a passion for motorcycles and a gift of restoring motorcycles and trucks back to their original quality. Marvin had the ability to fix just about anything. He enjoyed watching games shows, crime shows, and listening to classic rock and roll. Pawpaw will be greatly missed by all who loved him, but his legacy will continue with his family.

Marvin is preceded in death by his parents, Joe Norris and Gertrude McCullum Norris; brother, Clarence Norris; and sisters, Susan Thibodeaux, and Nancy Bonner.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 24 years, Kathryn Norris of Hull, Texas, and mother of his children, LaVonda Norris; sons, Justin Norris and wife Ashley Norris of Baytown, Texas, Allen Espino and wife Amanda of Hull, Texas, Tino Espino and wife Savannah of Baytown, Texas; daughters, Jennifer Herring and husband Justin of Foley, Alabama, Jamie Radel and husband Nathan of Kerens, Texas, Nina Smith and husband Joshua of Daisetta, Texas; brothers, Jody Norris, Aubrey Norris, James Norris, Robert Norris, Donald Norris; sister, Mary “Tooter” Chesson; pawpaw to eighteen grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023, 2:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Reverend Coby Elliott officiating. Interment to follow at Cooke Memorial cemetery in Liberty, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will begin from 12:00 pm until service time on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel.

Honoring Marvin as pallbearers are Justin Norris, Justin Herring, Allen Espino, Tino Espino, Joshua Smith, and Nathan Radel. Honorary pallbearer is Allen Johnson.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Marvin Leonard Norris please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

