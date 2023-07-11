More new businesses coming to Cleveland, Dayton, Liberty

These are exciting times for economic development in Liberty County! With a lot of growth being seen in Texas, the County’s three biggest cities have new businesses coming in that will bring opportunities for consumers and potential employees.

Liberty has two new fast food restaurants being built – Wendy’s and Popeyes. The Popeyes will be built on the same property as the previous Popeyes, which was destroyed by fire in 2022. Property near Walmart, located at the intersection of Main Street and the bypass, is currently being cleared for a new car wash. Next to Main Street Nutrition, there will be a new dialysis center joining the strip center.

On the 900 block of Main Street, across from the new restaurant Pueblo’s Kitchen, a food truck court that has been under construction for the last year is nearing completion. According to Chris Jarmon, assistant city manager for the City of Liberty, a pergola roof is being added to the food court property so that diners can enjoy their meals rain or shine. Inside the food court also will be a mini-playground, tables and benches.

Despite its boundaries being limited by the Trinity River to the west and the city of Ames to the east, there is still room to grow in Liberty. Not all new businesses require new properties, and the City of Liberty tries to connect potential businesses with property owners with empty spaces to lease.

“If we know that there is somebody asking about a space and we know an owner who has a space, we will try to put those people in touch with each other. They still have to negotiate prices and maintenance, and all that kind of stuff, and we don’t do that for them, but we can put them together and let them see if they can work out a deal,” said Jarmon.

Dayton will soon see the grand opening of a Starbucks, the first in Liberty County, at the intersection of US 90 and SH 146 S. Adjacent to the new Starbucks will be a new Burger King location.

Further to the south on SH 146 and slightly outside of the City of Dayton, ground has been broken on Crystal Lagoon Beach at the new River Ranch development.

According to Dayton City Manager Kim Judge, the lagoon will make it easier for local residents to have a beach-like experience closer to home, and will be a good place for a day trip for those in the Houston area.

Judge said the City of Dayton is working diligently to ensure that infrastructure can handle the growth coming to town.

“One of the things that we want to make sure we have is water and sewer capacity,” said Judge, adding that the City wants to be welcoming to new businesses while also ensuring that the existing community’s needs are met.

“We don’t want the reserves to be taken up or have low water pressure, or anything like that,” Judge said. “So right now with Council, that’s the reason why we’re talking to them about going out for bonds. The reason is we have to make sure that we take care of the necessary infrastructure. We want to make sure that our lift stations can handle the amount of sewer that’s coming to them. We want to make sure that we have enough water wells to pump water to take care of the new developments that are proposed in our existing community.”

When asked if transportation woes are one of the City of Dayton’s biggest challenges, Judge said, “Transportation is going to have to take care of itself. The reason I say that is because all of our major corridors are TxDOT roadways. All we can do is continue to speak to TxDOT and the Houston-Galveston Area Council to get their support in things that assist us in improving our traffic conditions.”

To the north in Cleveland, a new Buzzy Bee Travel Center will soon break ground on the southwest side of the city, along US 59 S and next to East Fork RV Resort. According to Cleveland EDC Director Robert Reynolds, a restaurant will be part of the Buzzy Bee Travel Center.

A short distance to the north, and along US 59 N, construction of a new Denny’s restaurant will soon begin on a property located between Whataburger and Holiday Inn.

Across from Jack in the Box on S. Washington St., a new retail strip is being built, opening the door for several businesses to have a storefront in Cleveland. Additionally, the H-E-B store, located in the Truly Center Shopping Center, is about to begin a major remodel.

Reynolds, Judge and Jarmon all seem to agree that growth is inevitable.

“A lot of people are coming to Texas from other states. You’ve got to embrace what you have, find the good and positive things for your community, and make it work for the city,” said Reynolds.

For the longtime residents of Dayton, Judge realizes it has been tough seeing farm land sold off to make way for industrial, commercial and residential developments.

“Nine years ago I came to Dayton and you could see all the open areas, you could see the amount of land that’s available. We heard people stating, ‘I don’t want Dayton to grow. I want to keep our community as it is.’ I knew it was going to happen and the best thing I can tell our community is embrace the change now. It’s here. It’s going to help Dayton. For our economy, it’s going to do wonders for it,” she said.

