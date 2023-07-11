Preparing for the unthinkable: Law enforcement personnel undergo tactical training at H-D High School

The hallways of Hull-Daisetta High School were buzzing with activity on Tuesday, July 11, as 18 law enforcement officers from several agencies throughout Liberty County took part in tactical training initiated by the Pct. 2 Constable’s Office. With students away for their summer break, it was the perfect time for training.

“Once or twice a year during the summertime or during spring break or holidays, we get permission from our local school districts. They allow us to take over the building to do tactical training. This is just regular close quarter battle training for us, room clearing, and it’s also active shooter training,” said Pct. 2 Deputy Constable Ranson Martel. “We invite everybody, every police department, every constable’s office, and let them know what we’re doing, where we’re going to be, and if they want to send any deputies or officers to participate, they’re always more than welcome.”

With some of the peace officers new to the training, the drills got off to a rough start, but by the end of the day everyone had improved their skills, Martel said. However, in a real-life scenario, there are no do-overs, so it is imperative that the techniques learned during training stick with the officers.

LCSO Sgt. Travis Pierce (left) and Officer Tyler Head with Dayton Police Department are both members of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Special Response Team, which is deployed during high-risk warrant executions or when assistance is needed to force a building entry.

“It was important to us to invite all these other agencies out here so we can all train together, in order for us all to be on the same page so that if we show up to an incident together, then we kind of know how we’re going to work it,” Martel said.

Martel and Liberty County Sheriff’s Sgt. Travis Pierce, two of the original members of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Special Response Team, worked together throughout the active shooter drill, sharing skills they have learned through years of training.

While the drill was not a full simulation – with someone portraying a real-life active shooter or victims – the law enforcement officers practiced safely entering and exiting rooms, looking for possible areas where a shooter could hide, and reacted to injuries as they happened. Pct. 2 Deputy Constable John Tucker played the part of an injured peace officer. Laci Pierce with the Liberty County Fire Marshal’s Office got to use her skills as a combat medic and paramedic to treat Tucker’s feigned injuries.

Laci Pierce with the Liberty County Fire Marshal’s Office participates in the active shooter drill on Tuesday, July 11, at Hull-Daisetta High School. Laci Pierce applies a faux tourniquet to the leg of Pct. 2 Deputy Constable John Tucker during tactical training on July 11.

While training with students and school staff present might have been helpful, these scenarios can also be traumatic, particularly in light of active shooter situations in recent years in Uvalde and Santa Fe, Texas. Active shooters have also created terror recently at shopping centers.

“It can happen anywhere, which is why the SRT has done this training at several locations throughout Liberty County. We’ve done the training at the Texan Theatre in Cleveland, the new fire department in Cleveland, Tarkington High School and Cleveland High School. People have been receptive to us using their facilities for us to train,” said Sgt. Travis Pierce. “In order to be prepared, you have to do the constant training. An active shooter can happen anywhere. We just have to be ready. The more training we get under our belts, the more proficient it makes us in doing our jobs.”

Later this month, another round of tactical training will take place at Hull-Daisetta Elementary School. For more information on the training, contact the Pct. 2 Constable’s Office at 936-587-4920 or the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500.

Pct. 2 Deputy Constable John Tucker “survived” his injury during the active shooter drill at Hull-Daisetta High School on Tuesday, July 11. Pct. 2 Constable Les Hulsey (left) and Deputy Brian Cavanaugh prepare to enter a classroom during an active shooter drill on Tuesday, July 11, at Hull-Daisetta High School. Pct. 4 Deputy Constable Greg Rodriguez keeps a watchful eye on other law enforcement personnel staged down a hallway at Hull-Daisetta High School on Tuesday, July 11. Pct. 2 Deputy Constable Ranson Martel (right) gives instructions during a tactical training session on Tuesday, July 11, at Hull-Daisetta High School.

