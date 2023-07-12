New JP 2 office, court opens in Daisetta

A little bit of local history was made on Wednesday, July 12, with the grand opening of the new Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace office and courtroom in the city of Daisetta.

The new office, located at 401 Main Street, is the first county-owned office on county-owned land on the east side of Liberty County.

Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Jimmy Belt welcomed the 60 or so guests at the grand ceremony on Wednesday morning. Attending the event was also County Judge Jay Knight, Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski, Pct. 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur and Sheriff Bobby Rader, among others.

After welcoming everyone, Belt thanked the Daisetta city council members for allowing his office to use the city-owned facilities while the new building was being finished.

“We’re waiting on the prison system to get all of our furnishings done and we should have them in October,” said Belt. “They will come in and install those and we’ll be able to do all of our own court right here, so that we don’t have to go there or go live. That’s going to be a good feeling itself.”

Belt then welcomed Daisetta Mayor Eric Thaxton to speak.

“On behalf of the citizens of Daisetta and our council and city staff and myself, we are very pleased and excited to have the office of the Justice of the Peace located within our community,” said Thaxton.

Will Carter, a congressional aide for U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (District 36), presented Belt with a flag that was flown over the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.

“I appreciate that very much. This will be displayed in our foyer, our lobby area, for everyone to see. And we’re very grateful,” said Belt.

Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Jimmy Belt Will Carter presents Judge Belt with a flag flown over Washington, D.C. Daisetta Mayor Eric Thaxton Pct. 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur and Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski County Judge Jay Knight Now retired Chief Deputy Don Neyland visits with his old boss Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader.

