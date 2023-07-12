HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood achieves Level II trauma designation

HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood has earned Level II trauma center designation by the Texas Department of State Health Services and received verification of its trauma status by the American College of Surgeons (ACS).

HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood is one of only 27 facilities in the state of Texas designated as Level II trauma centers. To receive this designation, facilities must first achieve verification from the American College of Surgeons (ACS). ACS does not designate trauma centers, but confirms a trauma center has demonstrated its commitment to providing the highest quality trauma care for all injured patients.

“It took incredible teamwork and dedication by the hospital staff and administration, who made a huge investment in procuring equipment and securing specialists to meet the requirements of Level II designation,” says Neil Grieshop, M.D., medical director of trauma services at HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood. “With trauma care, time is critical, and North Houston area residents will greatly benefit from having a higher-level trauma center nearby. As a trauma surgeon, I understand the positive impact elevating our trauma status can have to enhance care for everyone.”

The State of Texas Department of Health Services assigns trauma designations from Level I (highest) to Level IV (lowest). Levels I and II provide the same level of care for trauma patients. Both must provide a comprehensive trauma program with a wide range of specialists and life-saving equipment available 24 hours a day. The only difference between a Level I and Level II facility is Level I facilities offer teaching and research.

“We are excited to receive our Level II trauma verification and designation,” states John Corbeil, CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood. “We have assembled an excellent trauma team and are proud to work with our EMS partners to offer advanced trauma care close to home for the communities we serve.”

HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood is a full-service acute care hospital with several specialized services, including cardiovascular care and a designated heart hospital, an advanced comprehensive stroke program, an orthopedic program and a Level III neonatal intensive care unit. In addition to the hospital’s onsite emergency room, HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood offers the area’s only pediatric emergency department and two freestanding emergency rooms – HCA Houston ER 24/7 Cleveland and HCA Houston ER 24/7 Fall Creek.

