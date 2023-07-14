Half-naked man escapes from Liberty County Jail

A manhunt for an escapee from the Liberty County Jail has ended. Authorities say Shawn Dale Jordan was captured around 9:30 p.m. Friday a short distance from the jail.

He surrendered peacefully to law enforcement personnel somewhere around the My Little Kitchen restaurant on the 2500 block of US 90 in Liberty.

His escape was short-lived after he injured his ankle while scaling a fence around the jail. In the process, he also lost his shorts and pants, and was wearing only a jail-issued shirt when he was recaptured.

Jordan was arrested in June on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He is now facing an additional charge for Escape.

According to LCSO Capt. David Meyers, medics are checking Jordan’s ankle and he will be transported by ambulance to the Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center for an X-ray and treatment before being returned to the jail.

He has also been given an orange jumpsuit to wear as he was still naked from the waist down at the time of his arrest.

At this time, Meyers could not provide information about how Jordan managed to escape.

An update will be posted as new information comes in.

