Vera Louise Vyoral, a beloved resident of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2023, at the age of 98. She was born on September 26, 1924, in Dayton, the daughter of Lester Leroy Stubbs and Vera Robinson Stubbs. Louise was a lifelong resident of Dayton, where she spent her entire 98 years of life. She attended Dayton ISD and cherished her community deeply.

In her early years, Louise worked as a waitress at Frank’s Cafe during its heyday, leaving a lasting impression on the patrons she served. Later on, she dedicated her time as a custodian at Woodrow Wilson Junior High School, contributing to the maintenance and well-being of the school community.

Although Louise did not have children of her own, she showered her nieces and nephews with love and affection. She embraced her roles as a daughter, sister, wife, and aunt, creating cherished memories with her family. One of her greatest joys was taking her nephews on rabbit hunting expeditions, creating lasting bonds and instilling a love for the outdoors.

Louise had a special place in her heart for her dog, Sweetie, who brought her immeasurable joy and companionship throughout the years. She also deeply appreciated the care and companionship provided by her dear friend and caregiver, Queenie Andress.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Lester Leroy Stubbs and Vera Robinson Stubbs, her beloved husband of 47 years, Henry Vyoral, her sisters, Esther Gates and Lavinia Dillard, her brother, Bo Stubbs, as well as her nephews, Leo Gates, Frank Edward Gajdosik, James Allen Gajdosik, and Aaron Richardson.

She is survived by her nieces, Jeanette Shipman and husband Leonard, Barbara Tilton and husband James, Fay Brown and husband Sid, Laura Pavlat and husband Frank, and Linda Gates. Her nephews include Tony Dillard and wife Jan, Glyn Dillard and wife Kerry, Roy Stubbs and wife Sarah, and Benny Stubbs. Additionally, Louise is survived by 13 great-nieces and nephews, 14 great-great-nieces and nephews, and 6 great-great-great-nieces and nephews. Her memory will forever live on through her extended family, who will continue to cherish her legacy.

A visitation for Louise will be held at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton on Monday, July 17, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service to celebrate her life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, also at Pace Stancil Funeral Home.

