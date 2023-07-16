Billie Lee Goodrum was born October 25, 1938, in Houston, Texas, to parents, William Thomas Myers and Almeria Schoolcraft Myers. She went to her Heavenly Home on July 14, 2023, in Conroe, Texas, at the age of 84.

Billie loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Her greatest love was her family. Billie loved her husband Jesse and enjoyed staying at home and raising her children. She was also a grandmother and enjoyed spending time with all her grandchildren. Billie will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Almeria Myers; husband Jesse E. Goodrum; sister, Kay Myers; daughter in law, Diana Goodrum.

Billie is survived by her children, William Edward Goodrum and wife Cindy, David Lee Goodrum and wife Annie, Terrie Dove and husband David, and Roy Goodrum; sisters, Martha Myers and Tammy Larner and husband William; grandchildren, Will Goodrum, Daniel Travis Goodrum, Michael Alexander Goodrum, David Goodrum II, Derrick Goodrum, Stacey Falletti, Jason Hardy, Nicole Hardy, and Jessica Dean; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Monday, July 17, 2023, from 6-8pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 10am in the Pace-Stancil Chapel with Bro. Glen Mead and Christopher “Tuffy” Goodrum officiating.

Burial will follow in the Morgan Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Daniel Goodrum, Michael Goodrum, David Goodrum II, Derrick Goodrum, Jason Hardy, and C.J. Wilson. Honorary Pallbearers will be, Austin Wilson, Will Goodrum, Timothy Goodrum and Cole Goodrum.

