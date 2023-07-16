Carter Alan Tidwell and Jackson Alan Tidwell born and deceased on July 10, 2023. Those beautiful baby boys were loved and held for the precious moments of their lives.

Those left behind to cherish their sweet lives are mother Morgan Elaine Tidwell, grandparents Scott Tidwell and wife Elaine Tidwell and uncle Matthew Tidwell. Other family members listed are great grandparents Alan Tidwell and wife Peggy Tidwell and Sherry Smith and late husband David Smith.

Morgan is honored with many family members and many friends to celebrate the lives of Carter and Jackson. May they rest in peace in the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Carter and Jackson Alan Tidwell please visit our Sympathy Store.

