Larry Gene Glover, 71, of Daisetta, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at his residence in Daisetta, Texas, surrounded by loving family and friends.

Larry was born on April 28, 1952, to the late John Glover and Brella Nugent in Liberty, Texas. Larry was a retired consultant/field foreman for Triple Five Energy. Larry was a devoted husband, great father, and loving paw paw.

A wonderful man, you couldn’t find anyone better than he. He was a faithful servant to his Heavenly Father, providing for his family and his friends. His knowledge in the oilfield industry was second to none. A true American Patriot, the Best Man God ever gave Geraldine and family. Larry will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Johnny Ray Glover, William Glover, JD Glover, Buddy Glover, Wiley Glover, Joe Glover; sisters, Martha Glover, Fannie Glover, and grandson, Cody Glover.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 55 years, Geraldine Glover of Daisetta, Texas; sons, Johnathan “Bud” Glover and wife Lacy of Hardin, Texas, Michael Glover of Daisetta, Texas; daughter, Michelle Glover of Daisetta, Texas; sisters Lorraine Fregia of Batson, Texas, Margie Lee Leboruf of LA; grandchildren, Mastin Glover and fiance Savannah Wakefield, Jackson Glover, Brittany Smith, Caitlin Glover, Chelsea Glover, Joshua Smith; great grandchildren, Joshua Smith, Brennen Smith, Mia Grace Smith; great great grandchildren, Kaleb, Kody, Kaisen, Keilah, Kella; numerous cousins, many loving family members, and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023, 11:00 am at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Bill Campbell officiating. Interment to follow at Oakdale cemetery in Daisetta, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will begin on Monday, July 17, 2023 from 10:00 am until service time at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel.

Honoring Larry as pallbearers are Joshua Smith, Eric Thaxton, Clifford Crain, Coy Youngblood, Joseph Fregia, and Wendell Ener. Honorary pallbearers are Bill Baker, Joshua Smith II, and Severo Espino.

