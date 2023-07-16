Reverend Bobby Dean Horn, Jr., 53, of Dayton, Texas, passed away, on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Houston, Texas. He was born in Beaumont, on June 12, 1970, to Bobby Dean Horn, Sr. and the late Julia Delores Knight.

Bobby graduated from Robert E. Lee High School, in Baytown, class of 1988. He went on to further his education obtaining an associate degree, in humanities, from Lee College, in Baytown. Bobby was the Editor-in-Chief of the Crosby-Highlands newspaper the Star Courier for 15 years before finding his true calling of sharing God’s word. He was the current minister for Wild Country Mission in Livingston.

Bobby pursued many interests, some of which were reading his Bible, photography, birdwatching, watching baseball and collecting baseball cards. He was extremely family oriented. Bobby was proud of his family and their accomplishments. He worked hard to make sure they were well taken care of. Bobby was compassionate, always looking at how he could help others. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Bobby was preceded in death by his mother; his sister Claudia Gammon; his maternal grandparents Juanita and James Knight; his paternal grandparents Marvin and Josie Horn; and his mother-in-law Linda Carwile. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his father; his beloved wife of twenty-eight years Melinda Horn of Dayton; his children Katerina Rose Horn and Bobby Dean Horn III both of Dayton; his brother Frank Hatfield of Deerborn, Michigan; his father-in-law William Don Carwile and wife Pat of Dayton; his brother-in-law William Daniel Carwile and wife Krystal of La Porte; his sisters-in-law Sandra Davis of Livingston, and Amanda Olecki and husband James of Spring; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Bobby will begin at 1:00pm on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Wild Country Mission, 16245 N. Highway 146, Livingston, Texas 77351.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

