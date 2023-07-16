John Louis Stockwell, 69, of Lumberton, Texas, and formerly of Hardin, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late Karman and Lillian Altman Stockwell on July 6, 1954, in Anahuac, Texas. John graduated from Anahuac High School, with the class of 1972. He was a member of Parkway Life Church in Lumberton.

John had attended welding school and had worked farming rice and soybeans. His latest career included his work in general maintenance with TxDOT for many years before his official retirement. John also managed the 1 in 100 Gun Club in Lumberton, a full-service private shooting club for members and guests.

John was an avid outdoorsman, with a passion for vegetable gardening, fishing, and hunting. His favorite hobby of all was spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren, whom he loved unconditionally. John was a loving, patient, and trustworthy man who had a special gift for people. He had a unique way of touching others’ hearts with his kindness and giving nature. He could make everyone laugh with his uncanny, dry sense of humor and will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

John was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents John Louis and Norma Altman. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife of forty-six years Sally Ann Thibodeaux Stockwell of Lumberton; his son John Stockwell, II and wife Amber of Lumberton; his daughter Sandy Welch and husband Jason of Highlands; his grandchildren Preslee Stockwell of Lumberton, Cade Welch, Jace Welch both of Highlands; his siblings David Stockwell and wife Martha of Baytown and Joey Stockwell and wife Rhea of Fort Worth; his canine companion Bandit; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Jake Taylor, Dustin Wilkey, Randy Scruggs, Melvin Nethercutt, Terry Dudley, and P-Nut Krenek. Honorary pallbearers are Blake Standley, Scott Barber, and Leslie Penick.

Friends are invited to visit with the family starting at 10:30am, on Monday, July 17, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A funeral service will begin at 12pm, at the funeral home, with Bro. Jamie Simmons officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery in Anahuac.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

