Albert  P. Chancey, 80, of Splendora, Texas, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023. He was born on Sunday, October 18, 1942, in Houston, Texas, to Jim Patrick Chancey and Betty Anice Raspberry Chancey, both of whom have preceded him in death.  Albert was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Cecil Reagan Rhea, brothers, Russell Allen Chancey and Jim Cody Chancey; and sister Sherry Rhea.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Iva Olene Chancey; sisters, Effie Tope and Nancy  Murphy; daughter, Vonnia Gampher and husband Eddie; sons, Russell Chancey and wife Beverly and Albert “Patrick” Chancey Jr. and wife Holley; brothers, Cecil Rhea, Jr. and Johnny  Rhea and wife, Nikki; grandchildren, Cindy Masterson and husband, Jeff, Eddie Gampher, Jr. and wife Sumer, Ashley Chancey, Amber  Hamilton and husband, Chris, Blake Chancey and wife Hailey, and Baylee Goodrich and husband Luke; 15 great grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

