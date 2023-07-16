Moth Night Out event at Trinity River Refuge set for July 29

Trinity River National Wildlife Refuge will be hosting its Annual Moth Night Out Event, Saturday evening on July 29, 2023, as part of National Moth Week events occurring across the country.

Interested folks will meet at the Refuge Headquarters building at 9 p.m. to see and photograph some of the more than 1,000 species of moths documented around the building’s security lights. Black lights and mercury vapor lights will also be used.

National Moth Week provides a much-needed spotlight on moths and their ecological importance as well as their incredible biodiversity. National Moth Week offers everyone, everywhere a unique opportunity to become a Citizen Scientist and contribute scientific data about moths.

Numerous organizations around the world have partnered with National Moth Week and are supporting the event. Through partnerships with major online biological data depositories, National Moth Week participants can help map moth distribution and provide needed information on other life history aspects around the globe.

Trinity River National Wildlife Refuge Headquarters building is located at 601 FM 1011, Liberty, Texas. It is directly across the street from the Sam Houston Regional Library and Research Center.

Call the Refuge office at 936-336-9786 for more information.

“All ages are invited, but we will be here until late in the evening. It will also be hot and muggy. Hope to see many new faces, especially children, on July 29,” according to the press release about the event.

