Larye James Johnson, 69, of Liberty, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father Saturday, July 8, 2023, at his residence. Larye was born on January 23, 1954, to the late Arthur James Johnson and Adeline Loreen Oberton in Dayton, Oregon.

Nothing in love is lost. We learn in life people leave us sooner than others. But if they have touched your life with profound purpose it will always stay with you. The memories we have of Larye will last and be passed on to others. Larye was a loving devoted husband, best friend, and rock to our family. He loved me with unwavering love, and respect. He was my soulmate, my best friend, and my love.

Larye was Thomas’s papa and best buddy. He took his grandson in and spent time teaching and mentoring him. He loved and adored his grandson very much. He had love for everyone he came across. He was funny and sarcastic. He loved his family and his grandkids. Most of all he loved life. I will miss and love you forever and always and even after.

Larye is preceded in death by his parents; and numerous siblings.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife and best friend of 18 years , Kathleen Cummings-Johnson of Liberty, Texas; sons, Obadiah Johnson and wife Jocelyn of Colton, Oregon, Jeremiah Johnson and wife Karin of Federal Way, Washington, Alex Long of Tomball, Texas, Zachary Cummings of Pearland, Texas; daughters, Candace Cummings of Dickinson, Texas, Alyssa Gardner of Texas City, Texas; numerous brothers and sisters; grandchildren, Thomas Long, Phoenix Cummings, Aurora Johnson, Gunnar Johnson, and Maple McCurdy.

Cremation under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc.

