On December 8, 1956, the Lord blessed Jerry Henderson Sr. and Marguerite Henderson with a beautiful baby boy, Ronnie Joe Henderson, and a beautiful baby girl, Connie Sue Henderson. Ronnie was the ninth of ten children; all reared in Liberty, TX.

He attended public school and graduated from Liberty High School in 1975. He then attended Lee College and graduated from San Jacinto College North with an Associate’s Degree in Business. Based on his interests and expertise, he opened the ASAH Technology Institute, where he allowed the local community members to learn the basics of computer skills from Beginner to Advanced Level.

At an early age, he confessed his love for Christ and was baptized at the Trinity Valley Missionary Baptist under the leadership of Pastor O. J. Beasley, Sr. He served at the Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church for several years as an Associate Minister.

God had already anointed him to preach the Gospel in his mother’s womb. He returned from serving in the United States Army to preach his first sermon at his home church, Trinity Valley. He served as an Associate Minister at Mt. Rose for several years. He became the Pastor of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Devers, TX. He served as a minister at Mt. Rose under the leadership of Pastor Nichols until his death.

Ronnie was a man with a big heart who only wanted to see all of his family and friends happy. That same love spread throughout the community. At his time of death, he was the Director of Spirit of Sharing in Liberty, TX- where the purpose is to serve families in need. He had so much love and gratitude for Gibraltar Lodge #406. Ronnie was a 33rd Degree AF and AM, where he was serving as Treasurer.

Awaiting him in heaven are his parents; brothers, Lionel, Jerry, Larry, and Michael Henderson; sisters, Rosemary Robbins and Doris Smith; and numerous other relatives and friends.

To cherish his wonderful memories, Ronnie is survived by his loving wife for over 37 years, Pamela Henderson; one brother, Alton Henderson of Liberty, TX; two sisters, Debra Dangerfield and Connie Paintsil of Liberty, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Rev. Ronnie Henderson, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

