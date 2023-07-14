Jose “JR” Alberto Moreno Najer

Jose “JR” Alberto Moreno Najera, 21, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Acapulco Guerrero de Juarez, Mexico, on August 22, 2001, to Jose Manuel and Rafaela Moreno Najera. JR was a member Iglesias Pentecostal Casa De Vida, in Dayton. He graduated from Dayton High School, with the class of 2020.

JR pursed many interests some of which included, playing video games, playing on the computer, reading, and watching movies. More than anything, he enjoyed being at home with his family. He was a giving person, always finding happiness in helping others. JR was very patient and understanding, showing true compassion for others. JR was a jokester and extremely talkative when around his family, but shy and reserved while in public. He was full of wisdom and naturally intelligent. JR had a funny sense of humor and could easily light up a room with his laughter. He was a wonderful son and little bro to his only sister. JR will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

JR leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his parents Jose and Rafaela of Dayton; his sister Isabel Moreno of Dayton; his aunts and uncles Isela Najera Diego and husband Carlos of Crosby, and Rosalva Moreno and husband Jose of Dayton; his cousin Carlos Cardoso of Crosby; along with numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 12:00pm, on Thursday, July 13,2023, at Iglesia Pentecostal Casa De Vida, 274 County Road 6023, Dayton, Texas 77535. A funeral service will begin at 3:30pm at the church with Ivan Uresty officiating.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

