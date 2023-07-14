Mary Katherine Carr passed away peacefully at her home in Liberty, Texas on July 4, 2023, at the age of 90. She was born on December 17, 1932, in Dayton, Texas, to Wesley Patrick (W.P. “Red”) Rose and Bertha Walters Rose. She graduated from Dayton High School in 1950, where she excelled in basketball and was a cheerleader for the Dayton Broncos.

On July 21, 1950, she married Herbert Guy Carr of Devers, Texas. They were inseparable for 67 years, until his death in September, 2017. Katherine is also preceded in death by her beloved son, Guy Patrick Carr, her parents, and her brother, Wesley Patrick Rose, Jr. who was age 10 at the time of his death.

Herbert and Katherine started and operated Carr’s Services, Inc., an oilfield service company, in the 1970’s, and worked together for many years in this successful business until their retirement.

A faithful member of Heights Baptist Church in Liberty for many decades, Katherine’s faith in God was strongly evident throughout her life. In her early years, she enjoyed horseback riding and even performed with an equestrian drill team at the Houston Livestock Show. Her favorite hobby in later years was sewing and she made many of Kim’s clothes and uniforms. Her final sewing creation was a handmade quilt for her granddaughter and namesake, Katie. Katherine and Herbert greatly enjoyed watching their grandchildren’s sporting events, rarely missing a game.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Matt Harris of Liberty. She is also survived by her grandson, Luke Harris and his wife Hailey, of Dayton, and her granddaughters Katie Harris of Denver, Colorado, Lizzie Harris of Houston, Texas, and Aimee Carr Nichols. Katherine was also recently blessed with two great-grandchildren, Hank Guy Harris and Charles Matthew Harris. Her niece, Deborah Clark, held a special place in her heart, and she treasured their relationship. Additionally, she leaves behind a dear friend and special caretaker, Valerie Spivey.

Pallbearers honoring Katherine’s life will be Matt Harris, Luke Harris, Brandon Smith, Tim Barrier, Randal Klimitchek, and Bobby Atkinson.

Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas. A service to celebrate Katherine’s life follow the visitation at 10:00 a.m., with interment afterward at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty, Texas.

