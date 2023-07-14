Tami Rheana Lilley was born May 11, 1968, in Cleveland, Texas, to Roy and Sandra Lilley (deceased). She was reunited with them, suddenly, on July 4, 2023.

Tami loved the Lord, fishing, playing the guitar and singing, horses, and woodworking. She enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends, pickin’ and grinnin’, and telling jokes and stories. She was the life of a good party. Tami was a big personality with a huge heart, never meeting a stranger. Anyone who met her fell in love with her instantly and remembers her forever.

It was her wish to be cremated and her life remembered, not in a funeral home, but outside by a bonfire or a lake. Pickin’ and grinnin’, telling funny stories, and sharing memories.

