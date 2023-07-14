Justin Shane Salge, a beloved son, father, fiancé, and friend, passed away on July 5, 2023, at the age of 39. He was born in Galveston, Texas, on August 9, 1983, to Howard and Sherrie Salge. Justin’s infectious personality and genuine kindness endeared him to all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

A proud and dedicated serviceman, Justin served his country with honor in the United States Army. He had a deep appreciation for the outdoors and enjoyed activities such as hunting and mudding. Justin’s favorite moments were spent surrounded by loved ones during family gatherings and BBQs. His playful nature made him a natural prankster and jokester, bringing laughter and joy to those around him.

In addition to his military service and outdoor pursuits, Justin was a hard worker who tirelessly supported his family in every endeavor. He took great pride in teaching gun safety and usage to his children, Dixie, Daisy, Ely, Shane, and Gavin.

Justin is preceded in death by his best friend, Red Salge, as well as his grandparents Gladys and Robert Everett, his grandfather Doug Flowers, along with uncles Larry Ballard, Jerry Everitt, James Everett, Joe Johnson, Ed Burton; aunt Jeanette Burton, and niece Gracie Mae Salge.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Howard and Sherrie Salge, and his grandmother Annette Calcote. Justin’s children, Dixie, Daisy, Ely, Shane, and Gavin, will forever hold him close in their hearts. He is also survived by his fiancé, Briann Black, and the mother of his children, Tasha Salge. Justin’s brothers, Joshua, Jacob, and Jared Salge, along with his sister-in-laws Kayla Jackson and Rachel Smith, will deeply miss their beloved sibling. He leaves behind nieces Alexia, Bailey, Emma, Ava, Maylea, and nephew Jace, as well as numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, family members, and friends.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects during the visitation for Justin on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland. A service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 2:00 pm in the chapel with Rev. Thomas Everett officiating. Burial will follow at Old Big Creek Cemetery in Shepherd, Texas. Pallbearers for the service will be Ely Salge, Joshua Salge, Jacob Salge, Jared Salge, Shane Salge, Jeff Comis, Johnathan McDonald, and Mark Stephens. Honorary pallbearer will be Doug Flowers, Jr.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

